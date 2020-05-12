Local Talent Highlights Record-Setting Recruiting Class for Concordia Football

56 signed recruits is a program record

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Head coach Terry Horan welcomed 56 new recruits to the incoming 2020 Concordia football class. 56 is a program record and the fifth consecutive season the Cobbers have brought in 50 or more recruits to the program.

This is the first year the coaching staff went into untapped markets to get players from Nevada, Utah and Florida. While that shows growth, the majority of the class is from the state of North Dakota or Minnesota, which continues to be the bread and butter of the program.

This past season, former Shanley linebacker Alex Berg and DGF quarterback Blake Kragnes were captains. Coach Horan says finding local flavor of that caliber shows the importance of continuing to hit hard in the areas close to home.

“We want the best from right here. They always bring their parents. Their parents are bringing their friends. It makes for some great atmospheres,” Horan said. “The biggest thing is they know who we are and they’re going to last for the four years. Those guys (Kragnes and Berg) who were nominated by their peers were young men that were really well respected and were really good football players and really good students. They were really the full package deal and that’s a backyard kid who knows who we are and what are expectations are.”

Local products to sign include: Moorhead’s Wyatt Gunkel, Christian Thingvold and Hayden Netland, Barnesville’s Connor Morse, Detroit Lake’s Jackson Fields and Connor Walsh, Perham’s Ty Moser, Fargo North’s Ben Brekke, Junior Surpris, Fargo South’s Robert Leslie, West Fargo’s Ethan tong, Kindred’s Dawson Schaffer, Northern Cass’s Colin Conten and Oak Grove’s Ben Hoggarth.