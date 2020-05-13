Woman Suffers Fatal Injuries in Crash near Enderlin

The crash is currently under investigation.

ENDERLIN, N.D.–A woman from Starbuck, Minnesota has died after a crash on Highway 46 east of Enderlin on Sunday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Nicole Bratland was traveling westbound near mile marker 92 when she ran off the road into the north ditch.

Bratland’s vehicle struck an approach and turned over. The vehicle came to rest on its roof partially submerged in water.

Bratland suffered fatal injuries during the crash.

The NDHP was assisted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Ransom County Sheriff’s Office, Enderlin First Responders, Enderlin Fire and Lisbon Ambulance.

