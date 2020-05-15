Fargo Police Department Honors Fallen Officers

In the last ten years, 1,627 officers have fallen in the line of duty.

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Police is honoring fallen officers across the country on Peace Officer’s Memorial Day.

The department planted 146 flags in honor of the 146 fallen officers that were killed in the line of duty last year.

Officers around the community, including the Sheriff’s deputies and North Dakota Highway Patrol, will be wearing black bands around their badge.

Those black bands represent mourning for their fallen comrades.