Spring Golf Championship Provides North Dakota High School Seniors With Opportunity to Play

Tournament set from June 2-3 in Bismarck

GLEN ULLIN, N.D. — After more than three months without high school sports in the state of North Dakota, senior golfers will have the opportunity to compete in a tournament as a way to close out their careers with a smile.

The North Dakota Spring Golf championship takes place on June 2-3 at Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck. The competition consists of three divisions divided by both Class A and B boys and girls.

As of now, over 130 golfers have signed up including 19 of the top 30 all-state members from last season. The tournament will follow by the COVID-19 guidelines set by the PGA of America. Event coordinator Chris Geiss says spectators will be allowed on the cart paths and the digital scoring aspect is one of the ways it’ll make for safe social distancing measures.

“At the end of the round we won’t need to gather around the scoreboard and have big groups, they’ll be able to do that digitally and see it on their phones immediately,” Geiss said. “We’ll have some T.V. projectors around so people can just walk by and get a glimpse of the scoreboards just scrolling through the projectors and everything. Were assigning them practice times so they’re only limited so much time in the practice area so we don’t have big gatherings in the practice area like you normally see at some many golf courses. Its going to be twenty minutes on the practice green, twenty minutes on the driving range and getting to the first tee. Its going to be learning experience. Like I said the other day to somebody, this maybe could be the soft opening for the whole getting back to something normal for these kids but ultimately that’s what we wanted to give a couple days of normalcy.”

Registration is still open through this Thursday, march 21st. The fee for entry is $45 as the field is looking for a number around 150 golfers.