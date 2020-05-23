Hage On Gatorade POY: “It was something I always wanted to have”

Fargo Davies' Cole Hage ended his high school career by winning an award he set his sights on

FARGO, ND – A few days ago, Fargo Davies’ Cole Hage took home the Gatorade North Dakota baseball Player of The Year award becoming the first eagle to win the award in school history.

It’s no surprise when you look at his numbers. Last year with the Eagles, Hage set a school record with a .491 average to go along with two homers, 28 RBI and a .603 OBP. Shortly after, in the summer with Fargo post 2, the all-state honoree hit .465, helping lead them to an American Legion World Series Championship Game. The Gatorade Baseball Player of The Year award is an annual honor given to one athlete in each state. Hage knows how prestigious it is and had his sights set on it from the beginning.

“It was awesome cause that was something I’ve always wanted to have,” Hage said. “It’s a pretty special award. Only one baseball player gets it in the entire state. So, it’s something that, as I saw previous year’s winners, I really wanted to make sure that I give it my all my junior year and make sure I have a chance to get that award this year. I talked with my parents about it cause I’ve worked hard and I’ve put a lot of work in in the off-season with lifting and all trying to get better at baseball so I wanted it to pay off and get some recognition for my hard work.”