Five Men In Custody Accused of Causing Damage at Fargo Construction Site

FARGO, ND — Around 12:54 am on 5/25/2020, Fargo Officers responded to the area of 12 Ave N and North University Dr, for a group of individuals inside of the construction zone.

When officers arrived they found the security fence heavily damaged,and other property inside of the construction zone damaged as well.

A citizen called in, and reported where the individuals were currently located. Fargo Officers were able to find the individuals and detain them.

Officers learned, this group of individuals had trespassed into the construction zone and began damaging property inside of the fenced in area.

The investigation also determined, they had started a skid steer and drove it into the fence, damaging the fence extensively.