Driver taken to hospital after early morning pursuit

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Police responded to the scene of a reported assault Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived, they saw an individual matching the suspect’s description leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Police terminated their pursuit of the vehicle due to the driver’s reckless behavior. Soon after fleeing, Fargo Police located the driver again and used a tire deflation device. The driver crashed at 42 Street and Main Avenue, but continue east on Main Avenue before eventually coming to a stop.

Fargo Police called for an ambulance to take the driver to a local hospital.

The driver’s name has not been released. A report has been forwarded to the State’s Attorney’s Office for fleeing in a motor vehicle and felony reckless endangerment.