Man arrested after fleeing West Fargo police and crashing vehicle

WEST FARGO, N.D.–West Fargo Police arrested a man Monday afternoon after he fled and crashed his vehicle.

Police say 28-year-old Dillon Dullea was driving recklessly and refused to pull over in the 900 block of Sixth Street East.

As Dullea fled, he lost control and crash at the roundabout at Ninth Street NE and 12th Avenue NE.

Dullea then got out of his vehicle and fled into a nearby field where he was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, driving after revocation and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Dullea also had a felony Clay County warrant.