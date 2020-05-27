Post 400 Hoping to Use Team Bond Created and Turn into Success for 2020 Season

FARGO, N.D. — The baseball tour continues with Fargo Post 400, who like many other teams in the state is getting ready for their upcoming season in the Senior Babe Ruth League for one year to replace an American Legion season that was lost.

After not having a spring season as well , many players are feeling fresh and coming together for the first time on the field in over a year. Despite a losing record finishing just under .500 in 2019, 2020 is all about the positives. 400 established relationships between the veterans and the younger players and the team hopes those bonds prove successful for a winning season to come.

“Just getting into things it already fills like were in mid-season form. It feels good,” senior Jake Bryant said. “Were with a great group of guys just like last year and its really good, we all connect well and its just going to help us out down the road.”

“We all just know what to expect from each other so were always there when someone else needs it,” junior Ben Callies said. “We just pick up where sometimes other people fall short so were just a good team all around.”

“They know what to expect. They know they’re ready to take that next step when it comes to competition,” head coach Hans Anderson said. “Last year, we got our feet wet, we were really young and we started to turn heads a little bit I think and they realized ‘hey were for real’ and now this year they want to make some noise.”

Post 400’s first game in league play comes on June 3rd on the road against Jamestown.