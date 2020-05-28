West Fargo Patriots Hopes Hard Work Put in Helps Meet Their Goal

Patriots begin their season on June 1st

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The last stop on the baseball tour before games get underway next week is West Fargo. The Patriots join Post 2 and Post 400 in the Senior Babe Ruth League to make up for the American Legion season that was lost.

After not be satisfied with a 24 and 19 record in their previous season on top of two months gone from a spring baseball season, the Patriots are looking for more. With no World Series and no Regionals, there’s still the opportunity at a state title at the end of it all.

All the work put in over the time away has led them to this moment of getting back on the field and the team is eager to reach their ultimate goal.

“Its going to be a really special year because these kids really never had two months off whether they were playing state basketball and that got ended abruptly or whether we have two guys who played college baseball and that ended abruptly, head coach Jordan Rheault said. “There was a lot of time to sit and relax and its time to focus up.”

“I think last year obviously it didn’t turn out the way we wanted to but those things happen and this year we want to see a different outcome so were going to keep working hard towards that goal,” first baseman Ryan Reynolds said.

“Guys prepared especially at our top level,” Rheault said. “Guys worked hard for our tryouts and I think that’s been evident throughout the first two weeks of practice.”

The Patriots first game is Monday against Harrisburg at 1 P.M. at Young Field.