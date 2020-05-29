Alexandria, Bemidji & Duluth among Target stores closed because of MSP protests

MINNEAPOLIS – 70 Target stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin are closed during protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul over the death of George Floyd in police custody.

On its website, Target says “We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal.”

