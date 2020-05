Coach of the Week: Fargo Post 2 Manager Luke Rustad

Post 2 Manager Luke Rustad Previews Season With KVRR's Nick Couzin

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Post 2 gets games underway next week in the Senior Babe Ruth League to make up for a lost American Legion season.

Coming off their first Legion World Series appearance in 27 years, there’s a lot to look forward to this summer.

Post 2 Manager Luke Rustad previews what’s to come with KVRR’s Nick Couzin.