Governor Walz, National Guard Take Control of Handling Protests

SAINT PAUL, MINN. – Gov. Tim Walz, with the assistance of the State Patrol and the National Guard, is taking control of the handling of protests in the Twin Cities.

The National Guard began their operations just after midnight Friday to begin securing the state capitol and escorting fire trucks and protecting firefighters trying to put out burning buildings across the city of Minneapolis.

Riots erupted in the Twin Cities after the death of George Floyd in police custody on Monday.

Late Thursday night, protesters reached the Third Precinct in Minneapolis, setting it on fire and destroying it.

“If the message was ‘This situation with Mr. Floyd is intolerable, absolutely unacceptable, and must change’ that message has been sent and received as well,” said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The former officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, was taken into custody Friday.

“I don’t naively think that everything heals and comes to the forefront and you say it will be better. This is a community that demands and should expect more then words. They should expect results,” Walz said. “That is on us to lift those voices up to be heard, not pleading for their lives, but demanding the changes necessary so that nobody else is put into that position.”

Walz and Ellison both said the state government is committed to long term systemic change with the states policing of minority communities.

“We aren’t just gonna fix the windows and sweep up the glass,” said Ellison.

The National Guard also was tasked with securing and clearing the third precinct, where the officers connected in the arrest of Floyd were stationed.