Moorhead’s Spud Following Dad’s Footsteps But On A Different Field

Trey Feeney will be the second in his family to play QB collegiality but suiting up in a different uniform

FARGO, ND – If you’re a football fan in the F.M. area, chances are you know Kevin Feeney, a quarterback from 1995 to through 99′ who broke quite a few program records as a Bison. But he’s not the last Feeney to run an offense at the college level.

His son Trey, who he now coaches, is heading on a similar path just recently committing to play for Bubba Schweigert at North Dakota in two years after graduating from Moorhead High, where he’s shown that the Feeney name isn’t dying out one bit. The junior just got done throwing for nearly 3,000 yards, 29 touchdowns, completing 71 percent of his passes in his second year as starter, helping lead the the number three seed Spuds to a section championship. Feeney isn’t the first Moorhead grad to take his talents to grand forks and that presence played a role in his decision.

We have two players up there currently right now: Otis Weah, the running back, and Brady Leach, the kicker. My dad and I talked to them a little bit. I talked to Otis probably the most but he loves it up there. So I talked to those two and a former player, Jay Lawrence, who just graduated. Some of the guys we’re going to play and some of the players we play against are going on to play college football. Playing those guys really helps get you ready when I go play up at UND and play in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Otis Weah, the red shirt sophomore didn’t play last season but Brady Leach did in what was his sophomore campaign, making of 12 of 16 field goals including a game winning 46-yard boot against U.C. Davis in the final minute.