Finn Diggins Looking To Translate Basketball Skills To Football At NDSU

PERHAM, MN – North Dakota State Football can impress you in a bunch of ways. That’s been the case for prospective athletes. If there’s one thing they take pride in, it’s the strength of recruiting, especially locally. Not long ago, they added a 6th to their class of 2021 commits.

Perham High’s Finn Diggins announced his commitment to NDSU on twitter after a prestigious career on the field that showcased talents on both sides of the ball. The tight-end rounded out last season with over 550 yards and seven touchdown receptions while running for eight. On defense, Diggins set a single season program record with ten sacks. The records didn’t just come on the gridiron, but also on the court as Diggins eclipsed a 1,000 points for the Yellow Jackets. Excelling in basketball has helped him appreciate what he can bring to football.

“I feel like Basketball has taught me to be more consistent because in Basketball there is only five players on the Basketball court in comparison to eleven,” Diggins said. “And you can’t have a bad day because then the following four on the Basketball team follow you but when it’s Football, if you have a bad day, there is ten others players to bring you up instead of four. To fulfill the previous tight-ends’ roles and that have been there is going to be very difficult. But it also is very exciting to me cause I love the pressure of that. I want people to rely on me. I feel like it makes me a better football player.”