Two dead following shooting at Grand Forks Air Force Base

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Two people have died following a shooting at the Grand Forks Air Force Base on Monday.

The base emergency services responded to the shooting at approximately 4:30 a.m. and say two 319th Reconnaissance Wing active duty military members were killed.

The names and units of the victims are being withheld until next-of-kin can be notified.

Base emergency services says there is currently no threat to other personnel at this time and medical teams have been deployed to care for those impacted by the loss of two team members.

