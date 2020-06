Wahpeton Man Killed in One-Vehicle Crash

The crash happened on Hwy 9, north of Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — A 29-year-old Wahpeton man is dead after a crash on Highway 9 about four miles north of Breckenridge.

The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was ejected from the car.

Deputies responded to the scene, shortly after 1:30 this morning on a report of a vehicle fire.

The man’s name has not been released.