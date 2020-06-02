Oak Grove, Kindred, Shanley and Davies Highlight Day One of North Dakota Golf Championships

The Final Round is set for Wednesday

BISMARCK, N.D. — Tuesday marks day one of the North Dakota Golf Championships at Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck consisting of the best high school golfers in the state with the winners from each tournament qualifying for the National High School Tournament at Pinehurst later this summer.

After day one of the Class B Boys division, Kindred and Oak Grove are well represented. The Grovers Grayson Wetch leads at even par. The Vikings Sam Henke is tied for second at 5 over. His teammates, Paul and Mike Olson are tied for fourth along with Mark McQuillan in eighth and Parker Bartels in 12th.

The Class A Boys Tournament is still in progress as of taping. Shanley’s Jacob Skarperud leads the way with an even par round then its a whole lot of Davies and Grand Forks Red River. The Eagles Justin Lamp and Max Karnik are in second and third. The RoughRiders Saylor Kuenzel and Zach Hinschberger are tied for fourth.

The final rounds are played on Wednesday.