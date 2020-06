Post 2 Wins Home Opener Against West Fargo

Post 2 won 9-6 in 9 innings

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Post 2 began Senior Babe Ruth League Play on Wednesday night. Their first game since the Legion World Series in August.

Post 2 faced neighboring rival West Fargo and won 9-6 in nine innings.

Post 2 scored first and then came back from a deficit in the fourth inning to end back up on top.

The next game at Jack Williams is Sunday at 5 P.M.