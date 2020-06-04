DGF Baseball Set to Practice June 9th With Hopes to Play in July

The League will be consist of Heart O Lakes Teams running 4-5 weeks

DILWORTH, Minn. — While the state of North Dakota started its summer baseball league this week, in Minnesota its still wait and see.

In the meantime, DGF Post 397 will start practicing on June 9th with the hope of games starting in July.

DGF plans to use city owned fields in Felton with school-owned Bob Marshall Field still on lock down until the state opens up facilities in phase three of reopening.

Post 397 coach Allen Krueger says the plan is for the season to be 4-5 weeks consisting of teams from the Heart O’ Lakes league and crown a champion at the end.

Until that happens, DGF is happy to be out on a field getting ready for what may happen down the road.

“What were trying to accomplish here is much bigger than just the sport of baseball,” Krueger said. “Its getting kids back out, getting them active. Getting them playing something that they enjoy and are passionate about. Some of these kids are seniors on these teams and they’ve had a rough end to their school years so for them to have some semblance of normalcy with a sport that they enjoy. It doesn’t have to be multiple levels of state or national tournaments.”