Oak Grove’s Wetch; Shanley’s Skarperud Ready for National Stage at Pinehurst

Oak Groves Wetch won Class B Boys Division; Shanley's Skarperud won Class A Boys Division

FARGO, N.D. — Oak Grove’s Grayson Wetch and Shanley’s Jake Skarperud took their talents from a d-line pairing on the ice to the links dominating the competition as individuals at the North Dakota Golf Championships both winning their division tournaments by seven strokes.

With the championships making up for a missed opportunity to play more competitively in the spring, taking home the titles brought each the chance to get back in game form as both now look ahead to August and the National High School Tournament at Pinehurst in North Carolina.

“It definitely helps me prepare just playing some tournament golf,” Wetch said. “Getting back in that feeling of getting some pressure on you on that first tee and coming up the 18th fairway.”

Winning this tournament definitely gives me some confidence back and I had a good season last year,” Skarperud said. “I finished sixth in state so I had a little bit of confidence last year putting up good scores and then going into this year, it was a good chance to get it back up and going into Pinehurst, it’ll definitely be a challenge but I’m up for it.”

The national tournament at Pinehurst takes place on August 3rd through the 5th.