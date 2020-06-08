West Fargo Police Department releases statement on Facebook video

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Police Department has released a statement regarding a video circulating on social media.

The video shows an interaction between West Fargo Police officers and a man outside Menards at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5.

West Fargo Interim Chief Jerry Boyer has addressed the incident saying police were called to Menards for reports of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass for the man shown in the video.

Interim Chief Boyer said the man violated Menards’ store policy by bringing his child with him. Multiple store employees asked the man to leave, but he refused.

Employees told police the man was rude, uncooperative and yelled at staff repeatedly before eventually leaving.

The officer that responded to the call attempted to speak to the man, who informed the officer he had a gun, but he was still agitated and uncooperative. The officer called for assistance which is when the video circulating social media begins.

Interim Chief Jerry Boyer said the man was never arrested or charged with a crime, nor have they received a formal complaint from the man.

The video can be viewed here.

The West Fargo Police Department is investigating the incident and the names of the officers involved will be released once the investigation is complete.