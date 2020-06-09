University of Oregon COVID Testing Provides Optimism Towards Game With NDSU

University received testing grant

EUGENE, ORE. — With the start of the college football season inching closer and closer, its looking more optimistic that North Dakota State and Oregon will get play come September 5th in Eugene.

The Ducks are able to return to campus for voluntary workouts starting next week. The university is also taking initiative off the field with testing. The school received an $8000,000 private contribution from Pacific Source Health Plans to aid testing students.

Oregon’s president Michael Schill said on the school’s website “This leverages our skills and resources in data science to accelerate our planned resumption in the fall.” The plan is to test thousands of students per week.

NDSU football has been back on campus since June 1st for voluntary workouts.