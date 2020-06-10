Hydrant flushing in West Fargo to begin Wednesday

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The City of West Fargo will begin flushing hydrants along Monday’s garbage route on Wednesday.

Crews will start on the south end of the route and work north. The City says maintenance has already been done on the rest of the City’s hydrants.

Residents are encouraged to run cold water through their faucets until the water runs clear. If the water quality does not improve, residents are encouraged to contact Public Works at 701-433-5410.

Anyone looking to sign up for the city’s Adopt-A-Hydrant program can sign up here.