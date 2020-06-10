New College Baseball Ruling Provides Flexibility for NDSU Baseball Returners

There will be no roster cap for 2021 Season

FARGO, N.D. — According to reports, the NCAA Division One Committee for Legislative Relief has done just that for college baseball.

In 2021, there will no longer be a roster cap of 35 players, the annual counter increases from 27 to 32 and the 25 percent scholarship minimum is waived.

That opens teams around the country including North Dakota State baseball to be flexible in order to deal with the impacts of a canceled 2020 season. One of those is this year’s seniors to come back for another season.

Head coach Tod Brown confirmed the Bison will have 5 of the 9 back including starters Bennett Hostetler, Tucker Rohde and Jake Malec. How will those five fit in along with the incoming freshman class and the rest of the team? Brown explains.

“Provide opportunities for our guys to win jobs,” Brown said. “That’s going to be the biggest thing for our guys. Whether you are a returner or an incoming freshmen, each year all jobs are open and its your job to show your teammates and coaches and everybody involved that you are the best player for that position. There’s going to be a lot of competition and like we always say “We don’t care if you’re a senior or freshman or somewhere in between, the best guys have to play.”

The other two returners are catcher Nick Emanuel and pitcher Parker Harm.