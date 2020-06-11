Crookston Police respond to domestic violence situation

CROOKSTON, Minn.–A man has been arrested following a domestic violence incident at the Gold Terrace Motel in Crookston on Wednesday.

The Crookston Police Department responded to 1731 University Avenue at approximately 8:45 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, police saw a man, later identified as 60-year-old Joel Fesler, entering room 37. Police spoke with the victim and a witness who said the incident occurred in room 34.

After learning Fesler’s identity, police were informed of his history of fighting with law enforcement. Fesler was known to be armed and dangerous. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a Minnesota State Trooper and Crookston Area Ambulance arrived to assist with the situation.

Officers were able to enter room 37, but Fesler refused to listen to any of the officers’ commands. Police say Fesler showed aggressive signs. Two less-lethal inert pepper-ball rounds were used to strike Fesler in the thigh and a taser was used.

Officers were able to arrest Fesler. He is charged with domestic assault, damage to property and obstructing the legal process.