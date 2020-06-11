Current LPGA, Former NDSU Golfer Amy Olson Named to Summit League Hall of Fame

Holds NCAA record for individual wins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Current LPGA and former North Dakota State Women’s Golfer Amy Olson was named to the Summit League Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Olson remains the NCAA career leader in women’s golf individual victories with 20. Golfing for the Bison from 2009-2013, she broke the old mark of 17 set by LPGA star Juli Inkster.

Olson is the only four-time Summit League Golfer of the Year in league history and a was three-time Championship MVP, a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-American and a two-time All-American during her career at NDSU.

As an LPGA tour professional, she has earned more than $1.4 million in career earnings.

She has her fair share of great finishes on Tour with two runner-up finishes, including one at the the 2018 Evian Championship, which is the final of five majors on the Tour.

The LPGA season is scheduled to begin at the end of July.