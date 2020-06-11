North Dakota WIC announces new eligibility income levels

NORTH DAKOTA–The North Dakota Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children has announced new eligibility income levels.

The amount of income a family can make and still qualify for WIC services has increased. A family of four can earn up to $4,040 each month and continue to receive WIC services.

Director for WIC Colleen Pearce said, “Thank you to the dedicated WIC staff who are working to ensure that mothers and young children have safe access to healthy foods, breastfeeding support, referrals to health, accurate information during this public health emergency and other services.”

North Dakota WIC is offering more services over the phone and implementing precautions for in-person meetings due to COVID-19.

More information about WIC eligibility can be found here.