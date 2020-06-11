UND Hockey Returns to The Ralph for Voluntary Workouts

Small group of players; no coaches

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Ralph Engelstad Arena has opened back up as the University of North Dakota begins its phasing process of oping back up sorts facilities. For UND hockey players, it allows them to return on a voluntary basis for workouts.

Players arrive to The Ralph and take a temperature check before starting their workout. No coaches are with the players, however, drills were assigned to be able to get together in small groups. For many including forward Jasper Weatherby, it’s the first time in three months getting back on the ice. To get the competitive juices back flowing again is a feeling Weatherby has missed.

Just competing with the guys and that kind of comradery that comes with working out together and working out just being around even being competitive with little sprints or we brought in a spike ball to warm up and some days. Playing that with all the guys here has been a lot of fun and it was a very close group last year and I think we’ll be even closer this year.

Betty Sioux Engelstad Arena for both basketball teams is also back open.