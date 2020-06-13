NDHSAA Trying To Ensure Sports Return Safely This Fall

The NDHSAA formed an ad hoc committee to guide schools on how to return to activities safely this fall

FARGO, ND – The North Dakota High School Activities Association wants to make sure it’s safe for teams can return to play this fall. They’re doing that with an ad hoc committee.

A return to competition committee has been established in the latest board meeting. It’s for teams looking to get back on the field, court, and ice this upcoming school year. The committee consists of 14 representatives from a wide variety of activities and state organizations.

They’ll be the ones to spell out specific guidelines and safety measures that schools who want to return will have to take. The next board meeting is on the 24th.