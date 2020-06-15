Groups Announce Another Rally In Fargo On Friday

They want Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick to drop charges of rioting

FARGO, N.D. — Blacks Lives Matter and OneFargo have announced another rally at Island Park as they continue to call for change.

Members of the groups say they will continue to march until North Dakota’s attorney general takes over an internal police investigation from Mayor Tim Mahoney and charges are increased to attempted murder against a man who hit a person with his car who was taking part in a march in West Fargo May 30 that turned violent later in downtown Fargo.

They also want Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick to drop charges of rioting against several people saying they are tainted by the admission of former Deputy Police Chief Todd Osmundson that he held racial biases.

They plan to gather at Island Park Friday morning at 9, march to city hall at 10 and then return to the park.