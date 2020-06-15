South-Shanley’s Senf Advances to Play of the Year Bracket Championship

Senf received 250 votes from Twitter and KVRR Website

FARGO, N.D. — The first Chris Heise High School Play to advance to the Championship of the KVRR Sports of the Year Bracket is South-Shanley Hockey’s Alex Senf.

Senf scored two goals in the first eight minutes in a game earlier this season going on to record a hat trick.

Congrats to Senf and the Bruins for moving on.