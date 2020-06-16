Enderlin’s Hurlburt Credits Success of College Offers to His Families Competitiveness

Hurlburt received an offer from Colorado, among long list of other interested schools

ENDERLIN, N.D. — Its been a big week for Enderlin’s Joe Hurlburt. The big man has received interest from college basketball programs and he’s only a sophomore. The latest offer came by way of the PAC-12 and Colorado as Monday was the first day coaches could take with players graduating in 2022.

For the Eagles this past season, Hurlburt averaged a double-double, 21 points and 15 rebounds. Not only is he a standpoint for his high school, but has gained popularity through the aAU team he plays for in Minneapolis.

Hurlburt credits his successes to how hard his family has pushed him.

“We have a lot of hard workers in our family. My brother was a good basketball player,” Hurlburt said. “I’ve got a twin brother that I compete against. My mom played division one basketball in San Francisco so she knows what it takes. My dad helps me with my shot. Obviously I’m really tall and I’m very skilled for my height. There’s not a lot of guys who are 6’10 dribbling and shooting like the way I am.”

Minnesota, Iowa, Oregon, South Dakota State and NDSU are among others who’ve expressed interest.