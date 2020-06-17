Vikings OC Kubiak: “Very Accurate” Rookie Jefferson Plays in Slot

Jefferson set records at LSU in the slot position

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. –Its a tough transition for any draft pick to earn make their mark in a new system. For Minnesota Vikings first round pick, receiver Justin Jefferson, the former LSU Tiger has been acclimating to his new team without getting a rep offensively.

Jefferson has been learning to adapt through a virtual off-season and offense coordinator has said its been an easy transition for him. With the Tigers, the former zero star recruit’s 18 touchdowns are the most since 2014 and 1500 receiving yards the most since 2016, with that production Kubiak says Vikings fans could see the rookie continue to play from that position.

“Giving him a basis of what we do offensively and then I approach him with basically scripting a practice and where he would play,” Kubiak said. “I would say he probably moves inside quite a bit I think would be very accurate. Let’s see but Justin’s worked really hard and he has a leg up from the standpoint of that we do talk some of the some verbiage so there’s been a little more of an easier transition.”

The NFL currently has team facilities open but full team workouts won’t happen until at least mid-July.