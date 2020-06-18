NDSU Volleyball Coaches Do’s and Don’ts During Voluntary Workouts

NDSU Volleyball players can return to the gym with limitations as part of the next phase of bringing back sports

FARGO, ND – Since last week, North Dakota State Volleyball players have been allowed back on campus for voluntary workouts. It’s their first time on campus since spring training sessions were cut short. Coaches are not allowed to be at the workouts or talk about, recommend, or ask about prepping for the upcoming season. All they can do is check up on their athletes to see how they’re doing and continue to build the culture off the court. As a former Bison, head coach Jen Lopez says this is the time to do what you can within the limitations.

“Our kids are doing a great job in preparing themselves in the right way and making this season their own,” Lopez said. “A lot of that time happens in the summer. You put in the work on your own when no one else really knows about it and doing some of those things to prep yourself in the right way is where we’re going to see a lot of growth from our kids.”

Lopez says as it stands, the team should be back together by the beginning of august.