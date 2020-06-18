UND Athletes “Back to the Basics” Returning to Campus for Voluntary Workouts

UND athletics spells out specific guidelines for voluntary on-campus workouts as athletic programs attempt to begin activities

GRAND FORKS, ND – The University of North Dakota has opened up all athletic facilities for voluntary player workouts. Every workout conducted by the strength staff is scheduled in small group meetings with capacity requirements. With the different athletes returning, each one is on a different fitness level based off what could be done during quarantine. That gave strength and conditioning coach nate baukol the chance to give everyone a fresh start.

“Its been three months for some athletes since they’ve been able to touch a weight so were back to the basics,” Baukol said. “Were sprinting, jumping, changing directions so its really reinforcing those basics then once we feel comfortable with their work capacity then we’ll start to increase the level of intensity. This is a good way to come out of the quarantine and to be able to get to some level of normalcy.”

For football, coaches are allowed to return on July 13th after the NCAA approved six week phasing plan set by football oversight committee.