Fargo Juneteenth marchers describe why they’re speaking out

FARGO, N.D. — With large groups of impassioned protesters taking the streets of downtown Fargo, marchers like Avalon say it’s about putting an end to violence and racism.

“I just feel like “Am I going to be the next one of who’s the victim of a crime? Am I going to be the next one who’s a victim of brutality? Am I going to be the next one who’s not going to make it home to their mom?”, Protester Avalon said.

He says he would like to see more reform from the police departments in the F-M area and across the country.

“Even if it’s a few bad apples, that’s too many, you can’t have one bad apple if they are to protect and serve all people,” Avalon said.

A Fargo mother is marching for her son Otavious who she says has not been receiving the proper assistance from the state for his Down Syndrome.

“For me as a parent, I’m very disappointed in what’s going on with my son and the state of Fargo so this is one of the reasons I’m coming this morning for equal opportunity,” Maima Massaquoi said.

Massaquoi works tirelessly to provide the best life for her son, but another roadblock she says she faces as a CNA is inequality of pay and treatment.

“We the majority of people who work in the nursing field in North Dakota are black African so in order for us to get equal justice we need equal opportunity for all,” Massaquoi said.

She feels race plays a part in why her son isn’t being treated equally and that she hopes protests like the one on Friday can open the door to new opportunities.

“I have spoken to other parents who are white, Caucasian and other African parents that also have kids that have downs and especially the black ones that have kids that have downs, they feel the same way I have felt about getting equal opportunity for our kids,” Massaquoi said.