Fargo Marathon Gets Green Light

The annual event is scheduled for the last week in August (24th-29th)

FARGO, ND – Every spring, so many in the area partake in the Fargo marathon, as well as the 5k and 10k. It’s usually in may, but obviously -19 wouldn’t let it happen at it’s normal time. However, that doesn’t mean it’s canceled. The race is still on.

In a release, it was said that the event is scheduled for last week of August, the 24th through the 29th, and likely makes it the first in person marathon in the country since March. The race won’t involve the Fargodome this year normal amenities such as shower stations won’t be available and their taking extra precautions in how they hand out water. Race director Mark Knutson believes this will attract a lot of attention.

“A lot of eyes on this I think. Both from a national standpoint as well as local regional,” Knutson said. “We have to make sure we’re looking at every facet of the race to make sure that we’re being responsible and that we’re not doing anything that will put participants in jeopardy, volunteers in jeopardy, spectators.”