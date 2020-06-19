Man arrested in Crookston after wielding knife

CROOKSTON, Minn. – Police responded to a child custody dispute at around 10:00 Friday morning.

According to the police report, 24-year-old Benjamin Strom was upset for not being allowed to see his daughter.

Around 40 minutes after he was trespassed from 137 Marine Avenue, police received a call about a man on that street with a knife. They believe Strom was the caller. They say they then saw him pacing on the street with a knife in his left hand.

After refusing to follow commands to drop the knife, officers say Strom called 911 saying the guy on Marin Ave had a gun. Authorities do not believe a gun was involved.

After a bean bag round set off by officers his Strom in his thigh, he was taken into custody. He refused medical treatment for bruises and was transported to the Northwest Regional Correction Center.

Strom is being held for charges of Second Degree Assault and Obstructing the Legal Process.