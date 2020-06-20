OneFargo, BLM Organizers Say City Of Fargo Forced Them Into Wednesday Meeting

Organizers of the rally say the Mayor approached them demanding the meeting at City Hall.

FARGO, N.D. — Those with Black Lives Matter and One Fargo say they were blindsided when hearing about the upcoming Wednesday meeting with the City Of Fargo.

They also say the city would not allow both Black Lives Matter and One Fargo to be a part of the same meeting with officials.

This all comes after Mayor Mahoney made the announcement at Friday’s protest at Island Park of the meeting with both groups.

“He demanded a meeting with us and he told us what day and what time, he didn’t give us any options, he didn’t ask us if we had to work, he didn’t ask what we had to do,” Organizer Frederick Edwards said.

We did reach out to the city of Fargo and they left us with this response.

“The comments issued on Friday remain relevant today. No additional comment will be issued beyond this quote.

“We as a community need to come together to build the city we love.

Now is the time for community dialogue.

The more we can work together to make a better Fargo, we’re all in.”