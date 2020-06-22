MSUM Football Updates 2020 Season Schedule
Schedule shortened due to COVID-19
MOORHEAD, Minn. — (MSUM Athletics) A revised schedule for the Minnesota State University Moorhead football team has been announced. The Dragons will play a 10-game schedule that features five home games and five road games in 2020.
The Dragons follow that contest with a trip to Augustana on Sept. 19 before returning home for back-to-back games against Upper Iowa (Sept. 26) and Minnesota Duluth (Oct. 3). The UMD game is the Dragons’ homecoming.
MSUM goes on the road the next two weekend at Minot State (Oct. 10) and Bemidji State (Oct.17) before returning home to face Mary on Oct. 24. The Dragons home finale is Oct. 31 vs. Northern State.
MSUM wraps up the season at Concordia-St. Paul on Nov. 7 and Southwest Minnesota State on Nov. 14.
The schedule was reduced to 10 games because of the NCAA shortened the football season because of the Covid-19 virus.