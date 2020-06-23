Diversity & inclusion among businesses discussed at The Chamber’s Eggs & Issues

Speakers from Microsoft, Bremer Bank, and Enlight spoke on the best practices for discussing difficult topics in the workplace, encouraging more diverse hiring, and being inclusive to everybody in the workplace.

FARGO, N.D. – The Chamber hosted a virtual Eggs & Issues on diversity & inclusion issues among Fargo-Moorhead businesses.

Mayor Johnathan Judd also spoke on how the government of Moorhead approaches issues of inclusion and diversity.

“We’ve gotta get people to realize that everyone is a part of this inclusion. We’ve got to be a part of understanding disparities, we’ve got to be a part of actively dismantling systematic barriers to transform our communities,” said Collette Campbell, Director of Talent Acquisition, Diversity and Inclusion at Bremer Bank.

Speakers also mentioned addressing diversity & inclusion is ultimately good for businesses and can increase the cash flow coming into businesses.