FBI Investigation Concludes Noose From Wallace’s Garage There Since October 2019

No Hate Crime Handed Down; Noose reported as being used as rope handle

LINCOLN, AL – The FBI released a statement on its investigation over the noose found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s Garage at Talladega Motor Speedway.

It says that 15 agents conducted numerous interviews regarding the situation and concluded that no federal crime was committed.

The FBI learned through video confirmed by NASCAR that garage number four, assigned to Bubba Wallace, was there as early as October of 2019. No one could have known Wallace would be assigned to it.

According to reports, the noose was used as a rope handle to open and close the garage.