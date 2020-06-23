MSUM Football’s Laqua Welcoming Challenge of Shortened 10-Game Season

Division Two Council shortened programs athletic schedules to deal with financial impacts of COVID-19

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The upcoming athletic season will look a bit different for division two schools after the NCAA Division Two Council reduced the amount of games played in order to deal with the financial impact of COVID-19. That means instead of the usual 11 games, Minnesota State-Moorhead football plays one less contest.

Players are currently on campus for workouts after a virtual spring. Unlike NDSU and UND where coaches can not be present in person until at mid-July, MSUM coaches are allowed to be present for skill position drills adhering to social distancing guidelines.

The season starts one week later on September 12th when the Dragons open up against Winona State. The homecoming game is scheduled for October 3rd against Minnesota-Duluth with the last game at Nemzek Field coming on on October 31st against Northern State.

With the expectations for positive tests and the product being put out on the field, head coach Steve Laqua is welcoming any difficulties that come his way.

“This is completely uprooting to the whole system of college football and our conference,” Laqua said. “In reality its like taking a deck of cards and throwing them on the ground, anybody has that chance to be the first card picked and win our conference. Its so different. There are different strategies that go in to this shorter season. Keeping guys healthy is just as much a strategy is just as much as finding a secret play per say that’s going to work so I’m looking forward to the season and the challenges it brings.”