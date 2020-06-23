Reports: NDSU Guard Carter III to miss time with leg injury

JUCO transfer from Scottsdale Community College

FARGO, N.D. — Per Bison Report and 247 Sports, NDSU transfer guard Donald Carter III suffered a lower leg injury working out in preparation for the 2020-21 basketball season. The injury is a non-ligament lower leg issue with an expected recovery time between 18-24 weeks.

Carter III started 23 of 25 games during his final season at Scottsdale Community College before transferring to North Dakota State for final two years of collegiate career. For Scottsdale CC, he averaged 28 minutes per game and ranked inside the top 100 nationally in assists with a 2.1-1 assist to turnover ratio.

The expectation for Carter III was to compete for the starting point guard, play significant minutes and help fill the void vacated by graduating guard Vinne Shahid, who also came to NDSU via JUCO and scored over one thousand points in two seasons.

The potential recovery timeline is anywhere from Halloween to mid-December, putting the start of his season as the team’s lead guard in jeopardy. NDSU also lost would-be senior guard Cam Hunter to the transfer portal following their Summit League Championship in March.

North Dakota State is currently slated to open their 2020-21 season with Indiana State at the SHAC on November 10th.