Cass County Vector Control spraying Wednesday night; keeping safety of pollinators in mind

Vector Control says that thanks to the last five years of larval control, they have been able to reduce the amount of times they have to spray pesticides yearly, which is ultimately safer for pollinators like Bees and Monarch Butterflies.

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Cass County Vector Control will be spraying for adult mosquito control on Wednesday, June 24th , but they are keeping the safety of friendly pollinators in mind while they do it.

Trucks will begin spraying just after 8:00 PM.

“If you see beehives, if you see flowering plants, or if you see anything like that, we definitely want our staff to stay away from that and don’t apply any products that would cause any sort of problems with that,” said Cass County Vector Control Director Ben Prather.

Vector Control also says that the specific pesticide they use is based on Chrysanthemum, and is only effective against mosquitoes and other pests, not pollinators.

This week is National Pollinator Week.