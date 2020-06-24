Fargo Post 2, Marcus Hughes, Tom Hoge Highlights NDAPSAA Awards

Annual Wards Given by North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association

FARGO, N.D. — PGA Tour golfer and Fargo South alum Tom Hoge, Fargo Post 2 and Coach Luke Rustad and Thompson baseball’s Marcus Thompson all received year-end awards by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

The Dakota Award, given annually to a North Dakotan who has outstanding achievement outside the state, was given to Hoge. in 2020, Hoge has three top-10 finishes and ranked 22nd in the FedEx Cup Point standings. He’s currently 23rd on the Tour’s money list.

The non-school team award went to Fargo Post 2 for reaching the championship game of the American Legion World Series, a feat no Post 2 team has ever done. 2019’s team was only the third in the program’s history to make it to the World Series.

The non-school coach award went to Post 2’s coach Luke Rustad who in eight seasons recorded his best record (54-8) en route to the American Legion World Series. In those eight seasons, can also add five state titles to his resume.

The non-school athlete went to Thompson’s Marcus Hughes, who was the most valuable player in the 2019 Class B American Legion State Tournament throwing a no-hitter against Carrington in the second round.