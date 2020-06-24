Grand Forks man facing federal charges for threatening a mass shooting

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A Grand Forks man appeared in Federal Court on Wednesday after threatening to commit a mass shooting.

During his court appearance, it became known that Steven Ralph Lindblad had been indicted on the charges of interstate communication of a threat to injure persons and false information and hoax for an incident that occurred on August 15, 2019.

Authorities say Lindblad made a call to his cell phone service provider and said he had explosive materials and threatened a mass shooting.

The incident is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Lindblad is presumed innocent until proven guilty.