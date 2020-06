Mosquito spraying scheduled in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks Wednesday

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Citywide mosquito spraying is scheduled in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks on Wednesday.

The Cities will be spraying between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The mosquito control spray trucks will have flashing yellow lights and be rather noisy as they slowly travel through neighborhoods.

The Cities say if winds reach more than 10 mph the spraying may need to be suspended.