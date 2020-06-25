NASCAR: Rope Pull Found in Wallace’s Garage Only One in Sport Shaped as Noose After Investigation

NASCAR investigated all 29 tracks and their garage areas

NASCAR– NASCAR President Steve Phelps released a photo of the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talledega Speedway. After inspecting all 29 tracks and more than 16 hundred garage stalls, 11 garage pull ropes were found and the one in Wallace’s was the only tied with a noose knot.

Phelps also says cameras will be added to garage areas as the concern level is at an all-time high.

“As you can see from the photo, the noose was real, as was our concern for Bubba,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said Thursday, according to the Associated Press. “Based on the evidence we had, we thought our drivers — that one of our drivers had been threatened, a driver who had been extremely courageous in recent words and actions. It’s our responsibility to react and investigate, and that’s exactly what we did.”

“Bubba Wallace and the 43 team had nothing to do with this. Bubba Wallace has done nothing but represent this sport with courage, class and dignity,” Phelps said, according to a transcript of the conference call with reporters. “Anyone who would suggest that this was a hoax or manufactured or that the events around this ‑‑ I just find, again, personally offensive.”

The FBI determined on Tuesday the rope did not constitute a hate crime because it had been there since last October when nobody could have known Wallace would be assigned that stall.